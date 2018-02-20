Queensland aged care system is broken: LNP

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says confidence must be restored in Queensland's aged care system after it was revealed facilities across the state have failed to deliver adequate services.

More than a dozen homes, including two run by the state government, failed to meet standards during the past year, the federal government's Australian Aged Care Quality Agency found.

An audit of the Dr E A F McDonald Nursing Home in Oakey in July found only 35 of the 44 standards were being met.

Inspectors discovered the facility had failed to monitor compliance with the Aged Care Act 1997 when it came to mandatory reporting of alleged or suspected reportable assaults and related record keeping.

They also found staff were not consistently following guidelines for behavioural management or when using restraint, and that residents were not satisfied their rights to privacy, dignity and confidentiality were recognised or respected.

Cooinda House in Kippa-Ring met only 28 of the 44 standards, failing to manage medication safely and correctly and ensure all care recipients were as free as possible from pain, among other duties.

Both facilities cleared follow-up audits undertaken in December.

Ms Frecklington on Tuesday declared the aged care system was broken, and slammed the state government for not properly administering aged care services at the facilities it owned.

"We need to put confidence back into the system because obviously it's broken, and, I'd hate to say it, but again, Labor governments just don't know how to administer these services," she told Sydney's 2GB.

"We're seeing in our own state-run nursing homes that services aren't being given to our elderly.

"I know there are many hard-working nurses out there in the system, but they can only deal with what they've got."