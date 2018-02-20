Qld man 'knocked his uncle off': court

A Brisbane man accused of murdering his wealthy uncle almost two decades ago reportedly admitted to an acquaintance he had "knocked him off".

Robert James Wagner pleaded not guilty to killing Gerhard Wagner in January 1999 on the opening day of his trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

But crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy said evidence from witnesses would draw the jury to the "irresistible conclusion" he had murdered his uncle.

Mr McCarthy said one of Wagner's acquaintances would tell the court the accused admitted he "knocked his uncle off" during a discussion after Gerhard's disappearance.

"Mr (Milton) Doyle will tell you he is certain of that," he said in his opening.

Gerhard was 61 when he disappeared on January 7, 1999.

The court heard he was last seen by one of his closest friends as he drove away on his motorbike from a workshop the pair had been at that afternoon.

He was also due to go on a date with his long-term partner that night, but he never showed up.

Mr McCarthy said these short-term plans and his longer-term vision to sail his yacht around the world showed he was not someone who was planning on leaving his friends and family.

"Something happened to Gerhard Wagner and the Crown say he was killed," he said.

Mr McCarthy claimed Wagner was substantially indebted to his uncle and lived in one of his properties.

He said the jury would hear evidence that Wagner made changes to Gerhard's will, where he was made the sole executor and any money owed to his uncle would disappear upon his death.

"The Crown will contend that whilst the document was signed by Gerhard Wagner, he was unlikely to have understood and know of the content of that document," he said.

Mr McCarthy also claimed a shop employee would testify that Wagner made "significant purchases" less than 10 days after his uncle's disappearance.

They included a landscaping broom, goggles, protective boots, gloves and a mask.

He said the employee would claim Wagner told him he was "working with acids to clean a garage wall".

The court heard Gerhard's body and the motorbike he was riding on the day he disappeared have never been found.

The trial continues.