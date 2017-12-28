Juvenile escapes Don Dale detention centre

A juvenile offender has snuck out an emergency exit and climbed through coils of razor wire to make a bold escape from a Northern Territory youth detention centre.

The boy arrived at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre shortly after midnight on Thursday and made his escape around 12.45am after being taken to a shower area.

A spokeswoman said the officers escorting the boy were processing his arrival and were unable to see him sneak out an emergency door because their view was obscured by a reception desk.

Once outside, the boy jumped over an internal fence and navigated his way through four coils of razor wire, injuring himself, before climbing over another fence and escaping.

Officers from the centre immediately conducted a patrol of the area and police were at the prison within six minutes of the escape but were unable to find the boy, who remains on the run.

The detention centre is now reviewing its supervision and escape response procedures.

Anyone who sees the boy, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to contact NT police.