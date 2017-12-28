Man smashes driver's window in Gold Coast road rage attack

A shocking road rage attack has unfolded during broad daylight on the Gold Coast.

Witnesses claim one car was driving erratically and speeding, but it wasn’t until they stopped at a red light at the intersection of Napper Road and Olsen Avenue in Parkwood that the real drama unfolded.

Vision from the attack shows one man punching the driver’s side window of a grey hatchback, breaking the glass.

The driver of that car then mounts the curb, allegedly speeding off through the traffic lights.

Two men can then be seen rushing back into their cars to follow the hatchback.

The incident took place about 11am on Wednesday and no complaint was made to police.

Police are viewing the vision ahead of questioning the drivers to see if any charges should be laid.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.