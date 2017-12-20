News

Footage shows horrific moment self-driving Uber hits pedestrian
Video released of horrific moment self-driving Uber strikes and kills woman

Former mining boss jailed over daughter's grisly Father's Day murder

Marlina Whop
7News Brisbane /

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: A former mining executive has been jailed for life for the sickening murder of his six-year-old daughter.

Two days after her sixth birthday, Sidney Playford was murdered at the family's Kedron home on September 7, 2015.

Brisbane's Supreme Court heard that former mining executive Stephen Playford was out of work, too proud to go to Centrelink, and thought his wife would leave him.

In a shocking act on Father's Day, he pulled his music-loving daughter out of bed and tried to kill her using nitrogen gas he had stockpiled at the home in a plan to kill his family, then himself.

Sidney Playford was murdered by her dad on Father's Day 2015. Source: 7 News

"When that did not work you smothered her with a cushion, you continued despite her protests and resistance," Justice David Boddice said in sentencing Playford to life in prison.

The court heard that Sidney had screamed, but her father pushed the cushion down harder on her face, telling her "they would all be together soon."

Stephen Playford has been sentenced to life in prison. Source: 7 News

He then carried Sidney's lifeless body back to bed and fled into bushland on the Gold Coast, leaving a mother to find her daughter dead in the morning.

Sidney's distraught mother Maria was in court for Playford's sentencing.

Sidney's mother Maria was in court to hear the sentencing. Source: 7 News

Playford confessed to police and admitted to murder. Source: 7 News

She was visibly upset as the court heard the horrific details about her daughter's final moments alive.

Stephen Playford confessed to police and pleaded guilty to murder.

"You will have to live with the consequences of your actions for the rest of your life," the judge said in sentencing.

