Mum-of-three devastated after fiancé killed in tragic motorbike accident

A 24-year-old father to three young children who tragically died in a motorcycle accident on Thursday has been described as the "most amazing dad".

Flynn Howlett was riding a friend's motorcycle in Newstead, Queensland, when the unthinkable happened.

"I was there and I didn't see it happen but I heard it," his fiancée , Emily Pridham, told Yahoo7.

Ms Pridham, 23, said she rushed to be by the side of her husband-to-be and sat with him until the ambulance arrived.

"I held his hand and was talking to him, trying to bring him back to consciousness. I couldn’t feel anything I was numb," she said.

Ms Pridham has three children, six-year-old Harley from a previous relationship, and six-month-old twins Xavier and Ayrton who she shared with Mr Howlett.

"Our children where the light of his life and he’s gone above and beyond to give them the life they deserve," she said.

"He was the most amazing Daddy to Harley who he took on from a young age and when we had the twins his whole world changed - I’ve never seen a better dad.

"Our big boy doesn’t understand [the death] but I told him his daddy has gone to be in heaven with his Aunty.

"He’s autistic so his emotional response was placid - he said he’ll really miss his daddy."

The couple, who were together for three-and-a-half years, were due to be married next year.

"I’m still so numb, I don’t know how to get through the rest of our life without him," she said.

"I’ve been told to accept all the help I can no matter how small, to surround myself with people who loved him and mourn however long I need too."

The family haven't set a date for the funeral yet but it will be before Christmas.

Ms Pridham said she was thankful for the support she has received from family and friends since Thursday.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by friends to help Ms Pridham with the costs she will have during this time.

Over $8500 has been raised in just one day.