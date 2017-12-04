Mum was driving jet ski that killed son in tragic accident

Police have confirmed a mother was involved the tragic jet ski accident in North Queensland, which killed her son.
Fifteen-year-old Luke Powell died after falling from an inflatable tyre being towed by a jet ski in Townsville on Sunday.
It's now understood the jet ski was being driven by Luke's mother.
"As the jet ski attempted to execute a turn in the river, I understand he was flipped over and thrown into the river bank," Inspector Mark Jackson said.
Police say it's a tragic reminder to play it safe on our waterways these holidays.