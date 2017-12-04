Mum was driving jet ski that killed son in tragic accident

News

Yahoo7 News /

Police have confirmed a mother was involved the tragic jet ski accident in North Queensland, which killed her son.

Fifteen-year-old Luke Powell died after falling from an inflatable tyre being towed by a jet ski in Townsville on Sunday.

It's now understood the jet ski was being driven by Luke's mother.

Luke Powell, 15, died in a jetski accident on the weekend. Source: 7 News

"As the jet ski attempted to execute a turn in the river, I understand he was flipped over and thrown into the river bank," Inspector Mark Jackson said.

It's understood Luke's mum was driving the jetski. Source: 7 News

Police say it's a tragic reminder to play it safe on our waterways these holidays.

Police said Luke flipped over and was thrown in a riverbank. Source: 7 News

