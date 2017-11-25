Shopkeeper takes on machete-wielding bandit with lolly tin

News

When the masked man stormed the store near Caboolture demanding money, Ratan Raju picked up the closest thing he could and fought back.

Waving the machete in Ratan’s face, the bandit thinks he’s picked an easy target.

But the shopkeeper had other ideas, picking up a container of Milko's and launching it at the robber's head, sending him on a sugar rush out the door.

The armed bandit came into the store, waving a machete and demanding cash. Source: 7 News

The shopkeer had other ideas, grabbing anything he could get his hands on and chasing after the bandit. Source: 7 News

Arming himself with a packet of Pringles and pot of honey, CCTV shows Ratan taking the fight outside.

“I wacked him on his head and then he ran further so I ran closer to the garbage bin and I gave it to him on his back,” Ratan told 7 News.

“He was coming back with a knife, so I got this chair and I said ‘come on bring it on’.”

Ratan was protecting his wife and children who were in the back room as well as the business he has poured his heart and soul in to.

Ratan showed 7 News how he took on the criminal. Source: 7 News

"I work 14 hours a day, seven days a week, no one is just going to come in and grab my sweat and my blood off me," he added.

It's not the first time Ratan has stopped a robbery, the last time the Australian Navy Veteran came across a thief, he knocked them out cold.

As for the would-be robber who got away, Ratan had a very clear message if he comes back.  

"He'll be sleeping on that ground, I swear."

