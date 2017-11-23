Palliative care patient in tears after asking ambos to take her to see the ocean again

A Queensland ambulance crew have fulfilled the wish of a patient in palliative care to go to the beach.

QAS posted a heart-warming pic of the patient’s trip to the beach at Hervey Bay, north of Brisbane.

Helen Donaldson, the Officer in charge of Hervey Bay, posted a pic of the trip on Facebook with the hospital bed overlooking the ocean alongside a paramedic.

“She just wished she could be at the beach again,” the post reads.

“Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity.”

The patient shed tears and “felt very happy” being able to view the beach, and QAS noted “sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference”.

“Great work Hervey Bay team,” the post reads.

“Danielle and Graeme, the Service is very proud of you.”

The post has received more than 8,000 likes with many praising QAS.

“This is what patient care is about, it's just not about treating and transporting,” one user commented.

“Top marks to the crew and to Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS).”

Another user, who claims to work as a paramedic, said “these are moments we live for”.

“I remember buying an elderly gent i was transporting back to the home an ice cream. He felt like a little boy again,” the user said.