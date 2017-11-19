News

Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Six schoolies arrested, 20 stuck in lift as celebrations officially kick off

Yahoo7 /

While police say they were "generally pleased" with the behaviour of school leavers in Surfers Paradise on Saturday night, six schoolies were arrested.

Official celebrations started for students on Saturday night when over 23,000 teenagers converged on Surfers Paradise.

While wet weather overnight saw numbers of schoolies in the hub and general area slightly down for the same time as last year’s event, it didn't deter people from being in the possession of drugs.

A schoolie gets arrested. Source: 7 News

Even though they said overall, schoolies were well-behaved, there were some arrests on the first night.

Police confirmed there were six male schoolies arrested on six offences, the majority of these for drug possession.

There were also 12 people arrested on 24 charges who were non-school leavers.

Ambulance paramedics pose with two school leavers. Source: Twitter

Six school leavers were arrested. Source: 7 News

The majority of the charges also related to drug offences.

Twenty stuck in elevator

Elsewhere, 20 teens were stuck in a hotel elevator for more than an hour and four people needed to be treated for dehydration.

Police said people were generally well behaved. Source: 7 News

One school leaver told 7 News they "love it so much".

"So stress free being graduated," the girl said.

"I'm not worrying about anything and trying to have a good time and celebrate."

SES volunteers help out at schoolies. Source: Instaragm

Others said there was a lot of people but they were having a lot of fun and making new friends.

"Just the atmosphere and the friends, dancing with everyone, it's so much fun," one girl said.

There were huge crowds on Saturday night. Source: 7 News

