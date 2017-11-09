Carpet python found inside pet cage after eating family's guinea pigs

A lethargic six-foot carpet python found in a cage where it had eaten a Queensland family’s guinea pigs urinated all over the handler called in to get it.

Snake Catcher Noosa’s Luke Huntley posted a video on Facebook of his encounter with the sneaky serpent on Wednesday from a home on the Sunshine Coast.

In the video, Mr Huntley says while the cage is “very, very snake-proof” there’s a little gap in the top the snake managed to sneak through.

He explains snakes can get through small gaps before reaching in with a hook to get the carpet python out of the enclosure at the Noosaville home.

“The mesh is exactly one centimetre, by one centimetre,” he says, pointing to the other side of the cage.

“That’s exactly the kind of stuff you want to use.”

Regardless, the snake managed to exploit one gap.

Mr Huntley believes the snake snuck into the cage at night before eating the two guinea pigs. He explains the snake’s jaw is proof it ate both of them, adding he would need to grab the snake by the head to remove it.

“You’ll see his jaw is a little bit flexed and under his head because that’s where he’s grabbed the guinea pigs,” Mr Huntley says.

“They’ve got to stretch.”

Mr Huntley carefully grabs the snake by its head and the end of its tail to carefully support it because its “body is full of guinea pigs”.

As he holds the snake, a bulge protrudes from its stomach before it urinates on him.

A woman, presumably who lives at the house, laughs as Mr Huntley places the snake in a black bag.

“Just washed all of this,” Mr Huntley says with a chuckle.

The snake catcher later posted he “probably deserved it”.