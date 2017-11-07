WATCH: Terrifying moment armed man robs Gold Coast service station

News

Police said the man jumped the counter and made demands for money while armed with an object inside the business on Ferry Road at Southport on Monday October 30 at about 9pm.

In the video, the offender appears to be waving the weapon around and pointing it at two people who are behind the counter.

Police have released security pictures of a robbery at Southport last week. Source: Queensland Police

He seems to become agitated, slamming the object down on a milk crate.

At one point an employee is instructed to open a cupboard before the man turns his attention to the cash register.

Authorities said the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man fled after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said. Source: Queensland Police

The man also attempted to open the driver's side door of a car which was parked on Zircon Street, police said.

A woman who was inside at the time managed to drive away.

The robbery occurred at a service station on Ferry Road on Monday October 30. Source: Queensland Police

She returned later in the evening and spoke with police who had arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

