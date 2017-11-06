Snake handler bitten by one of the world's most deadly reptiles kept as a pet

A young snake handler from North Lakes is fighting for life after being bitten by one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

The 19-year-old python breeder, Nathan Chetcuti, has dozens of non-venomous snakes but it is believed he just bought an inland taipan and was putting it back into its enclosure when it bit him on Sunday afternoon.

He was keeping the deadly reptile as a pet.

Mr Chetcuti has dozens of reptiles and has posted a number of videos online of his large collection of lizards and snakes.

Seven News understands the young man was with his father at the time of the snake bite, whose quick call to emergency services has potentially saved his life.

The teenager is at Redcliffe hospital in Brisbane's north and remains in the intensive care unit.