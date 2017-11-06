Koala makes perfectly-timed appearance at open home in South Australia

A real estate agent in South Australia has had an adorable native visitor to an open home - and its appearance couldn't have been better timed.

Stuart Costello from Magain Real Estate had been in the final few minutes of an inspection on Saturday afternoon in Belair, when the koala came down a tree and into the property to have a sticky-beak.

The little marsupial wandered through the backyard and carport, hanging around for a few minutes and posing for photos before heading up another tree.

"They were pretty impressed," Mr Costello told Yahoo7 News.

Mr Costello said there were still about half a dozen people looking at the home at the time.

"It was definitely a novel experience to see a wild koala wandering around a house," he said.

The real estate agent said one of the suburb's selling points is its proximity to bushland and wildlife - so the koala's appearance was a timely reminder to potential buyers about what the area offers.

"We've had them sitting in trees before but not walking through the car port and posing for photos before," Mr Costello said.

While it may have been the first time a koala has been inquisitive enough to attend the viewing of a home Mr Costello has been selling, one of his colleagues was joined by a kangaroo at a house at Aldinga Beach a few months ago.

And it looks like the little furry friend may have helped convince potential buyers this time, with the agent saying there have been a few offers on the property already.