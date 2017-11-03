Crocodiles spotted lurking just metres from children's playground

Authorities have been monitoring mangroves in Cairns on Friday following a report about two crocodiles spotted in the area near a playground.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said a crocodile, which is believed to be less than two metres in length, was photographed about five metres from shore at the northern end of the Cairns Esplanade.

According to the Cairns Post it came within 50 metres of a children's playground on Friday morning.

Authorities said the crocodile was seen at about 8.45am moving into nearby mangroves and may have been attracted by a number of crab pots.

It is believed the reptile was moving through the area as wildlife officers remained on site until the tide receded but the animal was not spotted again.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said the reptiles use ocean currents so they can move between calmer waters inland.

The Cairns Post reports a bigger croc, estimated to be about four metres long, was also seen on Friday morning, however the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said that sighting had not been confirmed.

The area will continue to be monitored by wildlife officers.