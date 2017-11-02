Backpacker dies of suspected heat stroke picking fruit

A backpacker has died in Queensland after reportedly suffering heat stroke while picking fruit.

The 27-year-old man from Belgium collapsed while harvesting watermelons on a farm near Ayr, southeast of Townsville, on Tuesday around 5pm.

He was rushed to hospital, but tragically died the following morning, according to the Townsville Bulletin.

Detective Inspector Leonie Steyger said police had contacted the man's family.

“An autopsy will need to take place but they suspect it was heat stroke," Detective Inspector Steyger said.

The temperature reached more than 30 degrees in the town of Ayr on Tuesday.

“We encourage people to really take care of themselves and their mates, stay hydrated and be sun smart,” Detective Inspector Steyger said.