Suspect in YouTube shooting identified - as police describe incident as 'domestic dispute'
Pictured: Suspected shooter who was 'angry' at YouTube

Huge crocodile spotted just metres away from homes at Queensland marina

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An enormous saltwater crocodile has been snapped sunbaking during low tide at a marina just metres from homes in north Queensland.

The big reptile, believed to be more than 3m long, was seen on a sand island at Port Hinchinbrook on Thursday.

Resident Barry Hare, who lives 100m from where the photo was taken, told Yahoo7 the croc was roaming around the marina “because there's been no dredging after the cyclone, therefore nobody is using the marina except crocodiles”.

“It won't be long before they come into someone's front yard,” Mr Hare said.

The croc was believed to be more than 3m long. Source: Supplied

Mr Hare said the marina has a rock wall where people go fishing at high tide on a “regular basis”, and the crocodile was sizing things up.

“Next thing we'll lose somebody,” he said.

“The government doesn't seem to be too worried about it.

“They're protected, they're better than us.”

The photo follows four men posting a photo to Facebook last week of them clambering in a baited crocodile trap in Port Douglas, Far North Queensland.

Queensland's environment department said the men's actions were "reckless".

Some residents are worried the crocs could soon wander onto their property. Source: Supplied

"These traps are specifically designed to attract crocodiles and they are deployed in places where a problem crocodile is known to be present," it said in a statement.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that interfering with crocodile traps can be potentially life-threatening for the person concerned."

There are fines of up to $15,000 for interfering with a crocodile trap.

