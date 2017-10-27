Teen sexually assaulted behind Queensland shopping centre

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl behind a shopping centre west of Brisbane earlier this month.

The teen was walking through bushland attached to Jacana Crescent at Flinders View on October 16 around 1.30pm when she was approached by a man.

The man then allegedly grabbed the girl and sexually assaulted her before she managed to flee the area.

Queensland Police have released a computerised image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

He was described as Caucasian in appearance with a slim build, aged in his early 20s, around 185cm tall with short, dark brown hair and brown/green eyes.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with brown/beige coloured shorts at the time of the alleged attack.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Winston Glades Shopping Centre or Lloyd Park at the time of the incident and have further information to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.