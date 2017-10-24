Queensland bodies in box accused confessed to murders: court told

A police officer has told a Brisbane court how one of the people charged with the Logan bodies in the box murders confessed to the killings once his interview had finished.

Detective Senior Constable Nicole Tunks told a committal hearing on Tuesday that Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata allegedly said, "I did it, I killed them, I murdered them both", but the recorder had already been turned off.

Det Snr Const Tunks said under cross-examination she noticed him wiping his eyes and becoming visibly upset before he made the alleged confession.

She said she didn't respond but realised there were no interview tapes left in the room, so she left to get more before resuming the interview.

The court heard Tahiata travelled with police later that night to another location in an attempt to locate the bodies of Cory Breton, 28, and Iuliana Triscaru, 31.

Their bodies were found in a locked metal box in Kingston dam in February 2016, 18 days after they were last seen.

Tahiata, Trent Michael Thrupp, Tepuna Tupuna Mariri, Webbstar Latu, Stou Daniels, Davy Malu Junior Taiao and Ngatokoona Mareiti have all been charged with their murder.

Detective Senior Constable Timothy Lusty also gave evidence during Tuesday's hearing.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards accused him of feeding information to Latu during an interview, but Det Snr Const Lusty said it was just a part of the process.

The court heard he was originally trying to figure out if Latu was a witness or a suspect.

"I wasn't sure," he said.

"I'd rather someone be a witness than a suspect, it's murder."

Another witness also gave evidence that Mr Breton used and sold drugs.

The hearing continues.