Screams wake parents as abductor takes girl, six, from her bed

There's a large manhunt underway for a predator who broke into a Queensland family home and snatched a little girl from her bed.

It's dark and distant but police hope CCTV footage captured in Loganlea in the state’s southeast will help find the predator who preyed on a little girl in her own home.

Police believe the man randomly chose a Loganlea house before 5am, climbed a fence and reached through a doggy door before walking upstairs.

Senior Sergeant Grant Ralston said the man took “a real chance” when he stepped into the room of a sleeping six-year-old.

“He scooped her up and carried her downstairs,” Sen Sgt Ralston said.

He said the child thought it was one of her parents moving her when she woke up lying on the couch, which has happened in the past.

But this time her attacker urged her to be quiet and put his hand over her mouth.

The girl screamed for her parents and the man retaliated.

“The offender has cowardly assaulted the child by punching her,” Sen Sgt Ralson said.

Thankfully, her father heard her screams and raced downstairs. The man then fled and after checking on his daughter, the father went out onto the street to find him.

He found a man on a pushbike who claimed to have seen someone running down this street. Soon after the rider was gone.

Detectives now believe the man on the BMX bike was responsible.

At 3.12am he was caught on council cameras, cycling towards the home.

Two hours later – minutes after the assault at 5.04am – he's seen racing in the opposite direction.

Residents of the Loganlea community had described their shock at the attempted child abduction, with one man saying, “It’s a sick world we live in.”

Police don’t want the public to panic but fear what he’s capable of.

"We want this person caught, we want this person off the street,” Sen Sgt Ralson said.

“It's unknown whether he will go to ground or whether he will come out again."

The girl has spoken with specially trained police after undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police don't know the man's nationality but say he had dark skin and aged in his early 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.