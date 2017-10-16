News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK (clone 39625216)
What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

Screams wake parents as abductor takes girl, six, from her bed

Yahoo7 News /

There's a large manhunt underway for a predator who broke into a Queensland family home and snatched a little girl from her bed.

0227_1800_wa_sexoffender
1:09

Police concerned sex attacker could strike again
0227_wa_sunrise_
1:02

Hunt on for sex predator who attacked a woman in Perth's south
0226_1800_wa_manhunt
1:24

Manhunt underway for sex predator
Raw: Police Hunt for Inmates After Guards Killed
0:41

Raw: Police Hunt for Inmates After Guards Killed
0708_0500_nat_mahunt
0:26

Manhunt underway in Melbourne after housemate found murdered
0901_1800_sa_crimespree
1:10

Man arrested after seven-hour manhunt
Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey
2:08

Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey
Will rehab therapy help Weinstein?
5:16

Will rehab therapy help Weinstein?
Getting The Kids To Bed Can Be Quite A Challenge
1:25

Getting The Kids To Bed Can Be Quite A Challenge
0113_1800_ADL-HospitalBeds
1:36

Nurses plan to fight hospital bed closures
0529_1800_SYD-Abduction
1:35

Police warning parents to keep a close watch on children
Woman Indecently Assaulted at Perth Home
0:50

Woman Indecently Assaulted at Perth Home
 

It's dark and distant but police hope CCTV footage captured in Loganlea in the state’s southeast will help find the predator who preyed on a little girl in her own home.

Police believe the man randomly chose a Loganlea house before 5am, climbed a fence and reached through a doggy door before walking upstairs.

Senior Sergeant Grant Ralston said the man took “a real chance” when he stepped into the room of a sleeping six-year-old.

Police say this man snatched a six-year-old girl from her bed. Source: 7 News

Police say the man broke into a Loganlea house to try and snatch a little girl. Source: 7 News

“He scooped her up and carried her downstairs,” Sen Sgt Ralston said.

He said the child thought it was one of her parents moving her when she woke up lying on the couch, which has happened in the past.

But this time her attacker urged her to be quiet and put his hand over her mouth.

The girl screamed for her parents and the man retaliated.

“The offender has cowardly assaulted the child by punching her,” Sen Sgt Ralson said.

The little girl told police she thought the man was one of her parents moving her from bed. Source: 7 News

Thankfully, her father heard her screams and raced downstairs. The man then fled and after checking on his daughter, the father went out onto the street to find him.

He found a man on a pushbike who claimed to have seen someone running down this street. Soon after the rider was gone.

Detectives now believe the man on the BMX bike was responsible.

At 3.12am he was caught on council cameras, cycling towards the home.

Two hours later – minutes after the assault at 5.04am – he's seen racing in the opposite direction.

Residents of the Loganlea community had described their shock at the attempted child abduction, with one man saying, “It’s a sick world we live in.”

Police don’t want the public to panic but fear what he’s capable of.

Police aren't sure whether the man will show up again. Source: 7 News

"We want this person caught, we want this person off the street,” Sen Sgt Ralson said.

“It's unknown whether he will go to ground or whether he will come out again."

The girl has spoken with specially trained police after undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police don't know the man's nationality but say he had dark skin and aged in his early 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

Back To Top