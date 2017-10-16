News

Video cuts out moment tandem skydivers 'collide' with solo jumper in fatal jump

Yahoo7 News

An investigation into the Queensland skydiving accident that claimed three lives has been thwarted by crucial video footage cutting out moments before impact.

It’s understood mother-of-eight Kerri Pike, 54, was doing a tandem jump with instructor, Peter Dawson, on Friday afternoon when they collided with solo diver Toby Turner.

Their parachutes apparently failed to open properly, with one instructor found in a backyard and the tandem pair in a nearby tree, about 1.5km away from the regular landing zone at Mission Beach.

It was hoped helmet-cam footage would help clarify what went wrong, however, investigators have now revealed that vision cuts out at a crucial moment.

Kerri Pike, 50, has been identified as one of three victims in a skydiving tragedy. Source: Facebook


Tony Turner and Peter Dawson. Source: Supplied

“It shows them leaving the aircraft, and everyone’s having a good time,” Australian Parachute Foundation's Brad Turner said.

“Then the camera stops.”

The video cuts out before the alleged collision and before the parachutes are deployed.

Reserve parachutes activated for Ms Pike and Mr Dawson, but not Mr Turner.

In a bid to gain a "complete picture" of the tragedy, computer logs from the parachutes' automatic activation devices will now be sent to Europe, where experts will work to determine if they were at fault.

Ms Pike's devastated husband, Alister, paid tribute to his late wife in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Ms Pike's grieving husband shared this photo of his wife, right, alongside a heartbreaking tribute. Source: Facebook

"I lost the love of my life yesterday. Please give me some time to gather my thoughts," he wrote.

"We will be out there scaring those fish soon."

Operator Skydive Australia said both instructors were highly experienced with a combined 17,000 jumps between them.

"I'm not in a position to speculate about what happened yesterday afternoon but we will be conducting an internal review to make sure all systems and processes were followed in the correct manner," CEO Anthony Ritter told reporters on Saturday.

Skydive Australia has indefinitely suspended skydiving operations at Mission Beach while investigations into the incident continue.

