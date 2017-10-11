News

Huge python ambushes bird cage

Yahoo7 News /

A sneaky carpet python has been found coiled around a bird cage in Queensland.

Lerenda Spinks snapped a photo of the serpent, about 2.7m long, in a shed at Wivenhoe Dam, northwest of Brisbane.

The python was found coiled around a bird cage. Source: Supplied

The snake is seen perched on top of the large cage surveying the inside, presumably looking for a meal.

It is not known how the snake was removed from the shed.

The snake was about 2.7m long. Source: Supplied

In Melbourne, two eastern brown snakes, arguably the most venomous breed in the world, were spotted outside a factory.

In a photo posted to the Facebook page of Moorabool Shire councillor Jarrod Bingham, Mr Bingham, a snake catcher, asks who can spot the reptile and identify the breed.

It’s believed the pair were mating.

It's not known if the snake had to be removed. Source: Supplied

