Huge python ambushes bird cage

A sneaky carpet python has been found coiled around a bird cage in Queensland.

Lerenda Spinks snapped a photo of the serpent, about 2.7m long, in a shed at Wivenhoe Dam, northwest of Brisbane.

The snake is seen perched on top of the large cage surveying the inside, presumably looking for a meal.

It is not known how the snake was removed from the shed.

In Melbourne, two eastern brown snakes, arguably the most venomous breed in the world, were spotted outside a factory.

In a photo posted to the Facebook page of Moorabool Shire councillor Jarrod Bingham, Mr Bingham, a snake catcher, asks who can spot the reptile and identify the breed.

It’s believed the pair were mating.