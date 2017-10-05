Shocking CCTV footage shows excavator crashing into woman before driving off

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A woman is in a serious but stable condition after she was struck by a construction vehicle in a hit-and-run in Brisbane.

Horrific CCTV footage shows the 27-year-old woman crossing the road, seemingly oblivious to the large construction vehicle turning directly into her path.

With a small crane attached, the vehicle can be seen hitting the woman front on before driving over her.

The driver does not stop as the woman lays motionless in the middle of the road.

She was found at the scene of the incident at Bowen Hills around 1am on Thursday with head injuries.

From there, she was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

After reviewing CCTV footage investigators found the woman was struck by a construction vehicle with a small crane.

A 58-year-old man is assisting police with their inquiries into the alleged hit-and-run.

Investigators have also appealed for witnesses and those who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Meanwhile, an elderly man is in a critical condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was hit by an SUV in Windsor.

He was hit while crossing Bowen St around 7pm on Wednesday.

Anyone should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page