The bizarre lesson being taught in Aussie schools to stop kids skipping lunch

Schools are going as far as teaching children how to peel oranges and unwrap sandwiches amid concerns kids are skipping lunch because they can’t open their packed meals.

The bizarre lesson being taught in Aussie schools to stop kids skipping lunch

Kids skipping meals because they can't open packed lunches

Timber Tots Child Care in Brisbane’s Camp Hill is rolling out classes for kids as young as three after the local primary school, Norman Park State School, found not all early grade students knew how to eat independently, News Corp reports.

The child care centre’s director Jana Walker said kids rarely had contact with zip-locked bags, cling wrap or fruits, which need to be peeled.

Kids at school are having trouble opening their packed lunches. Source: AAP

Ms Walker said it was frustrating for the kids and said the centre’s classes will teach students how to make a sandwich and eat lunch on their laps “without spills”.

“We want our children to be well prepared and confident about the school routine,” she said.

Many children don't know how to peel a piece of fruit. Source: AAP

Accredited dietician Kate Di Parma warned parents to be careful to not overwrap their children’s lunches and said children had a “small window of focus” in eating lunches because they are “keen to play with friends”.

“My advice is to buy a bento-style lunch box with lots of compartments and avoid packaging entirely,” she said.

Ms Di Parma advised peeling fruit and avoiding zip bags.

She also suggested teaching children how to open a lunch box.

