Queensland family harassed by 'disturbed' neighbour for months

7News Brisbane /

A mum from Yarrabilba has broken down claiming her family’s been harassed by a "disturbed" neighbour for months.

After complaints to police and seemingly no action they’ve installed a security system to catch his antics on camera.

Since January, single mum Lisa Chapman claims her family has been terrorised by the lonesome man who lives across the road.

Lisa Chapman said sights like this were not uncommon. Photo: 7 News

“Oil thrown up the drive; I’ve had stones thrown at my daughter’s window at the front of the house, the window’s chipped,” Lisa said.

Fearing for their safety, Lisa’s parents helped install security cameras.

Last week, they recorded the man pacing the street then stopping. Lisa said he was then filmed “throwing a rock at my front door [at], I think, 3.30, 4.30 in the morning”.

“It’s just crazy,” she said.

Lisa said it happens almost nightly at all hours and she still has no idea why.

“I mean, I’m scared to live here, but I don’t want to move,” she said.

The Chapmans say it’s not just their house being targeted. Complaints have been made by residents all along Bailey Street.

Lisa Chapman points to the spot where she says a stone chipped her daughter's window. Photo: 7 News

“Maybe he’s lonely, maybe it’s his way of getting attention, maybe it’s his way of getting people to talk to him in the street. I don’t know,” neighbour Shayne Carmichael said.

Seven News tried to speak to the man but he would not answer the door.

Residents hope he sees this story and stops.

“If you haven’t got sanctuary in your own home, what have you got?” Mr Charmichael said.

