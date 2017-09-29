News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking moment 'man throws punches towards police and slams officer to the ground'
Shocking moment man slams police officer to the ground

Don't choose to deliver babies early or risk health issues later, researchers warn

7News Sydney /

New research shows babies born just two weeks early are more likely to have poor physical fitness during their lifetime.

0416_1800_syd_daughter
0:35

Mother breaks down at inquest
0416_1800_syd_Blaze
1:30

Alexandria blaze destroys factory complex
0416_1800_syd_surfer
1:58

Surfer survives shark attack at popular beach
0416_1800_syd_crash
0:15

Car crashes into garden
0416_1800_syd_truck
0:23

Truck driver in critical condition after crash
0416_1800_syd_close
2:35

Footage shows how close a bushfire came to Sydney homes
0416_1800_syd_arson
1:58

Bushfire threat continues in Sydney’s southwest
0416_1800_syd_woolies
1:45

Woolworths computer glitch knocks out checkouts across Australia
0415_1800_nsw_anzac
1:19

The big changes taking over Anzac Day parade
0415_1800_nsw_cancer
1:31

Ground-breaking cancer treatment receives dramatic price slash
0415_1800_nsw_elderly
1:24

Man drags mother-in-law from burning granny flat
0415_1800_nsw_fire
3:28

Emergency warning in place for fire-affected suburbs
 

Mothers are being urged not to choose to deliver bubs early to reduce long term health risks.

Danielle Lead has been pregnant for 40 weeks and three days but the tired mum is grateful she's been able to carry each of her children to full term.

Researchers suggests even two weeks less in the womb can affect fitness later in life. Photo: 7 News


But Deanne Troy was forced to have a caesarean at 38 weeks.

"Each to their own, sometimes that fits for lifestyle reasons, but at the end of the day it's up to the mum and the dad," Ms Troy said.

More pregnant women in Australia are choosing to deliver between 37 and 38 weeks and that has the medical researchers worried.

"Babies have a way of saying when they are ready," University of Queensland Associate Professor Isabel Ferreira said.

"Don't anticipate the delivery unless of course medically indicated."

University of Queensland researchers have found just two weeks longer in the womb can have significant health implications for babies and the development of their hearts and lungs.

Mothers are being urged to take babies to term if medically possible. Photo: 7 News


A study of nearly 800 people found those born between 37 and 38 weeks were 57 per cent more likely to suffer poor cardio-respiratory fitness and were at greater risk of high blood pressure and type two diabetes.

"What this highlights is not only what the mother does during her pregnancy, but deciding, if they can, when to have the baby can have an impact later in life on the child," Rachel Foreman from the Heart Foundation said.

It's hoped the findings will shape national health policies, better education for medical practitioners and mothers, and encourage them to opt for a full term delivery if possible.

Back To Top