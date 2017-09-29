Don't choose to deliver babies early or risk health issues later, researchers warn

New research shows babies born just two weeks early are more likely to have poor physical fitness during their lifetime.

Mothers are being urged not to choose to deliver bubs early to reduce long term health risks.

Danielle Lead has been pregnant for 40 weeks and three days but the tired mum is grateful she's been able to carry each of her children to full term.

But Deanne Troy was forced to have a caesarean at 38 weeks.

"Each to their own, sometimes that fits for lifestyle reasons, but at the end of the day it's up to the mum and the dad," Ms Troy said.

More pregnant women in Australia are choosing to deliver between 37 and 38 weeks and that has the medical researchers worried.

"Babies have a way of saying when they are ready," University of Queensland Associate Professor Isabel Ferreira said.

"Don't anticipate the delivery unless of course medically indicated."

University of Queensland researchers have found just two weeks longer in the womb can have significant health implications for babies and the development of their hearts and lungs.

A study of nearly 800 people found those born between 37 and 38 weeks were 57 per cent more likely to suffer poor cardio-respiratory fitness and were at greater risk of high blood pressure and type two diabetes.

"What this highlights is not only what the mother does during her pregnancy, but deciding, if they can, when to have the baby can have an impact later in life on the child," Rachel Foreman from the Heart Foundation said.

It's hoped the findings will shape national health policies, better education for medical practitioners and mothers, and encourage them to opt for a full term delivery if possible.