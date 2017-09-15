Eastern brown snake found in underwear drawer in Brisbane

A Brisbane resident has had an unwelcome visitor this week that decided to crash in their underwear drawer.

The man from The Gap first thought the snake was a common tree snake when he spotted it on a windowsill in his bedroom.

Even still, the man trapped the reptile in his room and got out quick.

"He had closed the door and I believe jammed some towels under the door, which is what we suggest,” said licenced snake catcher Lana Field.

Only later did the man learn his uninvited houseguest was an eastern brown.

"The guy took a guess, got it wrong, but thankfully did the right thing," Ms Field said.

By the time the snake catcher arrived the venomous reptile had relocated to a more intimate location.

The image of the sneaky snake's hiding place was uploaded to the Facebook page of Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people have reacted to the picture, many of whom have said how scared they would be if they made the discovery.

One said it was the "stuff of nightmares".

Aother wrote: "if this happened to me I think I would never get over it."

Licensed snake catcher Lana Field warned others who don’t want snakes coming into their homes to clean their yards, make sure pet enclosures are snake proof and keep cats inside as they sometimes bring venomous snakes inside.

She added anyone who spots a snake should monitor it from a safe distance and call a licenced snake catcher.

"A snake left alone is a safe snake," Ms Field said.