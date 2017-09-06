'I've got a seatbelt': QLD cops catch driver using mattress as seat

News

Ben Brennan
Yahoo7 News /

A Queensland police officer was almost lost for words during a routine traffic stop in Toowoomba which turned out to be a brand new experience for him.

WATCH: 'But I've got a seatbelt': Toowoomba cops catch driver with rolled up mattress for seat

Bodycam video released by the Queensland Police Service shows the officer trying to discuss why exactly the driver is sitting on a mattress instead of a more conventional car seat.

“What’s the go with the seat? Is there even a seat in this car?” the officer asks. “That’s a first I’ve ever seen.”

The driver assures the officer he is wearing a seatbelt even though he has no seat. Photo: Queensland Police Service

Much of the car's upholstery and interior appeared to have been stripped. Photo: Queensland Police Service

“I’ve got a seatbelt, that’s the main thing though, chief,” the driver tells the officer.

Further inspection revealed that both the 30-year-old man behind the wheel and his female passenger were sitting on the rolled up mattress.

QPS said the man was stopped on Brisbane Street at Drayton just about 4pm on Monday.

To make matters worse, the driver allegedly admitted to the Toowoomba Road Policing Unit that he had had his licence disqualified.

Despite its lack of furniture, the vehicle appeared to boast an aftermarket steering wheel. Photo: Queensland Police Service


The Harristown man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving of a vehicle without a licence.

He is due to face Toowoomba local court on October 16.

