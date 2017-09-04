Gatton schoolgirl Jayde Kendall killed within hours of getting in accused's car, court hears

Gatton schoolgirl Jayde Kendall was killed and unceremoniously dumped in a field with her underwear in her pocket just hours after being picked up by Brenden Jacob Bennetts, a trial has heard.

Bennetts has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and interfering with a corpse but is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court for murder after the prosecution rejected his plea.

The jury has heard Jayde was last seen alive getting into Bennetts' distinctive red Toyota Corolla after school on Friday, August 14, 2015.

Prosecutor Vicki Loury QC said the 16-year-old would be "dead by 5pm" and her body found 13 days later covered in grass on the outskirts of town.

Ms Loury said Bennetts, then aged 18, had little contact with Jayde until the evening before she disappeared when the pair started texting and sharing images on Snapchat.

The court heard Jayde messaged Bennetts on the Friday morning saying she was nervous.

"I'm sure the (nerves) will go once things heat up," Bennetts said.

"Let's just take things slowly to start with," Jayde said.

"We can do that," Bennetts replied.

The court heard Jayde's body was too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death but her underwear was found in her school tracksuit pocket and she was not wearing any shoes or socks.

Ms Loury said Bennetts texted Jayde's pin number to himself at 3.58pm, just over half an hour after he was seen picking her up in Gatton.

Various people saw Bennetts returning to town after 4.30pm without anyone else in his car and he was captured on CCTV withdrawing $70 from her bank account at a Commonwealth ATM just after 6pm.

Ms Loury said Bennetts initially told investigators he had no contact with Jayde, but when shown evidence to the contrary told them he picked her up because she wanted to runaway and asked him to withdraw the cash.

The court heard Jayde's disappearance became a homicide investigation after her wallet was found by a member of the public on the side of the highway and her bank account was not touched on pay day.

Numerous members of Jayde's extended family are at court for the trial including her father Bruce Morrissey, who is among the more than 100 witnesses listed to give evidence over the next two weeks.

Bennetts' parents are also at court, with his mother Wanda Bennetts due to testify for the Crown.

The 21-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder and remains in custody.