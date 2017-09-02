News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home, Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Convicted Bali drug smuggler Schapelle Corby signs up for dole

7News Brisbane /

Despite Schapelle Corby's lavish Instagram life, there are unconfirmed reports claim the convicted drug smuggler has applied for the the dole.

0328_0500_nat_bali
0:30

Bali drug verdict for Australian man
Train believed carrying top North Korean delegation leaves Beijing
1:11

Train believed carrying top North Korean delegation leaves Beijing
At least 26 dead in Azerbaijan drug treatment center fire
0:45

At least 26 dead in Azerbaijan drug treatment center fire
0227_1800_qld_meth
1:40

Staggering 35 percent of tested homes return positive meth reading
0227_tde_lambi
6:21

Former senator Jacqui Lambie on "the biggest smackdown of all time"
0226_1800_syd_drugs
2:04

Cop claims dance party organisers should be held liable for drug overdoses
EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
2:07

EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
0526_1800_wa_corby
2:33

Corby counts down final hours before return to Australia
0508_sunrise_drugs
0:22

39 people arrested in Melbourne dance party drug blitz
1210_1800_sa_prison
1:28

Police bust Yatala prison visitors
0905_1130_nat_raids
0:18

Four arrested in inner Sydney drug raids
0530_1800_qld_ice
2:05

Queensland Police crackdown on gangs selling ice
 

Corby applied for Newstart payments that could earn her $530 a fortnight, according to News Corp.

That means she will have to look for work to remain eligible.

Since being released after more than a decade behind bars in Bali, Corby has been spending time with friends and family on the Gold Coast.

She has also amassed a large social media following.

Photos of her life post-Bali have been shared with more than 200,000 people who flooded onto her fledgling Instagram account as she returned home.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Indonesia after she was caught trying to smuggle 4.2 kilograms of cannabis through Denpasaar's airport in 2004.

She was released on parole in 2014 after nine years behind bars but remained in Bali as part of her parole conditions until earlier this year.

Back To Top