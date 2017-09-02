Convicted Bali drug smuggler Schapelle Corby signs up for dole

Despite Schapelle Corby's lavish Instagram life, there are unconfirmed reports claim the convicted drug smuggler has applied for the the dole.

Corby applied for Newstart payments that could earn her $530 a fortnight, according to News Corp.

That means she will have to look for work to remain eligible.

Since being released after more than a decade behind bars in Bali, Corby has been spending time with friends and family on the Gold Coast.

She has also amassed a large social media following.

Photos of her life post-Bali have been shared with more than 200,000 people who flooded onto her fledgling Instagram account as she returned home.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Indonesia after she was caught trying to smuggle 4.2 kilograms of cannabis through Denpasaar's airport in 2004.

She was released on parole in 2014 after nine years behind bars but remained in Bali as part of her parole conditions until earlier this year.