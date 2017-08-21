Ex-Marine thanks his blanket for helping survive lost in Queensland bush

News

A Gold Coast ultra-runner has spent a freezing night shivering, singing to himself and praying for rescue in Queensland's Lamington National Park.

Finding Peter Dalby was only half the challenge for rescuers though, who risked their own safety to winch him out.

Battling strong and gusty winds and surrounded by trees, the crew aboard Rescue 500 finally reached Mr Dalby and pulled him onto their chopper where paramedics were waiting.

It took a risky operation for rescuers to save the stranded runner. Photo: Supplied

It was the end of a 24-hour ordeal where Mr Dalby, who is covered in scratches and bruises, spent a freezing night in just a T-shirt and shorts, singing to himself and praying that help would arrive.

"I knew I was in trouble, shivering uncontrollably, and then with the hallucinations going I though, Ok, I've got to stay awake," he said.

The 49-year-old ex-Marine had just finished a 24km run through Binna Burra when he ventured away from friends and became lost.

They searched through the night for him but it wasn't until the next day that he was spotted from the air.

"I was waving my blanket," Mr Dalby said.

Peter Dalby believes no one should underestimate the dangers of the bush. Photo: Supplied


"If it wasn't for that blanket I'd be dead."

While he is relieved to be home and safe on the Gold Coast, he is also embarrassed and wants others to learn from his mistakes.

He's put together survival packs for anyone thinking of heading out into the bush.

"However experienced you think you are, you are not," he said.

