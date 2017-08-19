Good Samaritan targeted after man repeatedly run down in Queensland

News

Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
A Good Samaritan who tried to help the victim says the driver then turned on him.

Just before sunrise on Saturday a four-wheel drive sped through Surfers Paradise with Luke Facey not far behind, pursuing on foot.

CCTV and amateur video show Luke Facey giving chase. Photo: Supplied

In witness-shot video he can be heard yelling for someone to record the car’s number plate.

“He hit him, straight through a street sign, hit him into that brick wall then reversed back, went at him again.” Mr Facey told 7 News.

“That’s when he done the loop around and came at me.”

Police and emergency workers swarmed on the area in the wake of the violence. Photo: 7 News


Emergency crews swarmed the scene. Paramedics treated the victim’s injuries.

“[His] leg snapped… bone out, blood everywhere,” Mr Facey said.

He was taken to hospital and police questioned witnesses including the driver’s girlfriend.

The victim was taken to hospital with severe leg injuries. Photo: 7 News


They believe the men know each other.

The alleged driver handed himself in at Southport Police station later in the day.

