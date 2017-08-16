Vietnamese crime gangs using suburban cannabis farms to turn profits for harder drugs, police say

Police say Vietnamese crime gangs are infiltrating Brisbane neighbourhoods, turning rental properties into sophisticated indoor marijuana farms.

The gangs then use the profits to import harder drugs like heroin and “ice”, police said.

The crime gangs are targeting landlords from the Vietnmese community, who privately advertise rental properties in suburbs like Heathwood, Forest Lake, Inala, Springfield, Doolandella and Sunnybank.

"They'll be well groomed, well mannered, they will pay above market rental," Detective Inspector Lance Vercoe of Queensland Police said.

Then they will transform the house, often causing tens of thousands in damage, knocking in walls and filling the home with water and soil.

Police discovered the latest "drug farm" property in Heathwood and say that state-wide they are finding approximately 10 new houses per month used for the purposes of growing cannabis.

At a glance these houses look normal, but inside rooms and hallways are crammed with cannabis trees - an indoor forest waiting for cultivation.

At this property police found 170 plants with an estimated street value of $850,000, along with a seedling nursery, lighting and irrigation systems.

"That money is then utilised to fund the importation of heroin and ice," Detective Inspector Vercoe said.

At one property then offenders went to extraordinary lengths to conceal their activity, allegedly tapping into the electricity network illegally so lights could run 24 hours a day.

Neighbours are often unaware that there is a suburban drug farm right next door.

"Very good neighbourhood," one neighbour said.

"Can't imagine what's happening inside, you know? That's scary."