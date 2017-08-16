News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Vietnamese crime gangs using suburban cannabis farms to turn profits for harder drugs, police say

Max Futcher
Max Futcher
7News Brisbane /

Police say Vietnamese crime gangs are infiltrating Brisbane neighbourhoods, turning rental properties into sophisticated indoor marijuana farms.

0320_1800_PER-ItalianTourist
1:53

Premier reassures tourists that WA 'safe' after Italian visitor stabbed
0303_1800_vic_thieves
1:27

Thieves leave trail of destruction after crime spree
Vietnamese immigrants sue US officials over detentions
1:11

Vietnamese immigrants sue US officials over detentions
0226_1800_MEL-YouthGang
1:54

Two hospitalised after attack by gang of youths
0223_1800_SYD-Harry
1:09

British police treating threat to Meghan Markle as race-motivated
1024_1800_NSW_Parramatta shooting investigation
0:26

Parramatta shooting investigation underway
0310_1800_syd_darlingpointbody
0:11

Body pulled from water in Sydney's Darling Point
0215_1600_nat_ice
1:03

Billion-dollar drug bust
0216_1800_BRI-YouthCrime
1:54

Attorney General speaks out about youth crime gangs
1018_0500_nat_republicans
1:33

US Republican regional headquarters firebombed
0628_1800_qld_crimemap
1:36

Crime stats ‘to impact housing prices’
0913_0700_wa_drugbust
0:33

Organised crime squad combing through Canning Vale house for marijuana
 

The gangs then use the profits to import harder drugs like heroin and “ice”, police said.

The crime gangs are targeting landlords from the Vietnmese community, who privately advertise rental properties in suburbs like Heathwood, Forest Lake, Inala, Springfield, Doolandella and Sunnybank.

Regular looking houses are being used as elaborate cannabis farms in Brisbane. Source: 7 News

"They'll be well groomed, well mannered, they will pay above market rental," Detective Inspector Lance Vercoe of Queensland Police said.

Then they will transform the house, often causing tens of thousands in damage, knocking in walls and filling the home with water and soil.

Images taken inside a Heathwood property containing 170 cannabis plants. Source: 7 News

Police discovered the latest "drug farm" property in Heathwood and say that state-wide they are finding approximately 10 new houses per month used for the purposes of growing cannabis.

At a glance these houses look normal, but inside rooms and hallways are crammed with cannabis trees - an indoor forest waiting for cultivation.

Elaborate lighting and watering systems had been set up. Source: 7 News

At this property police found 170 plants with an estimated street value of $850,000, along with a seedling nursery, lighting and irrigation systems.

"That money is then utilised to fund the importation of heroin and ice," Detective Inspector Vercoe said.

At one property then offenders went to extraordinary lengths to conceal their activity, allegedly tapping into the electricity network illegally so lights could run 24 hours a day.

[[

Neighbours are often unaware that crops are being grown right next door. Source: 7 News


Neighbours are often unaware that there is a suburban drug farm right next door.

"Very good neighbourhood," one neighbour said.

"Can't imagine what's happening inside, you know? That's scary."

Back To Top