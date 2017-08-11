Snipers protecting police divers searching for Cooktown murder clues in croc-infested waterhole

Queensland Police divers and emergency workers are combing an isolated, croc-infested waterhole where murdered mum Donna Steele’s body was found.

Divers and State Emergency Service volunteers are scouring the area around Leggett’s Crossing – an apparently croc-infested, isolated area frequented by locals, The Courier-Mail reports.

Snipers are poised on the riverbanks near Cooktown, on the lookout for crocodiles while dive teams search for items that might belong to Ms Steele.

Police already this week retrieved a red bra and other women’s clothing, and it's thought some items might have washed downstream, although they are not searching for a murder weapon.

The 42-year-old was last seen at the local IGA about midday on August 1, but when her two sons, aged eight and 10, arrived home about 4pm she was not there.

Police revealed overnight Ms Steele was known to frequent the river – a known “hang out” – where her wrapped body was discovered by a friend, Mark Seears.

Mr Seears, the partner of Ms Steele’s good friend and neighbour Roslyn Avard, said he was prompted search area because he knew the mother visited the creek before.

The newspaper reports Mr Seears was working about 280km away in Musgrave when he heard the news of Ms Steele’s disappearance on Saturday morning and drove home that afternoon.

He found the woman’s body on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Geoff Marsh said Ms Steele’s Poison Creek Road home and Ms Avard’s adjoining property “were made crime scenes early… when we were still establishing the movements of certain persons in and out of Cooktown”.

Police investigators have since established those people related to the properties have had their movement verified by “a number of witnesses” and “other technological evidence” that identified they were not in Cooktown at the time.

Detectives confident of solving murder

There are more than 20 detectives on the case and they are “very confident” of solving the murder, but they are urging tourists who were in the Far North Queensland town last week to send through their dashcam footage.

Earlier this week police urged anyone to come forward if there was any sign of Ms Steele or her distinctive Hilux ute in their footage.

Insp Marsh said it appeared most Cooktown residents did not have dashcams, so police were now putting the call out to visitors.

"The tourism season at the moment in Cooktown is at its peak and a lot of tourists have got dashcams," he said on Thursday.

Insp Marsh urged anyone with video footage from town or the road to Hope Vale to send it to police, even if it didn't feature Ms Steele or her car.

"We'd also like any person that had contact with Donna in the days and week leading up to her tragic death to come forward to us now and tell the police what the nature of that contact was," he said.

Witnesses have told police they saw Ms Steele talking to someone they didn't know, but Insp Marsh said it could have been a tourist asking for directions.

Insp Marsh urged anyone who may have used the area as a refuge or tip to come forward so they could figure out if the items related to the killing.

Insp Marsh said police were also yet to zero in on a suspect.

"That's not to say that someone in the Cooktown community doesn't know what's happened here," he said.

"There will be one person out there who holds a piece of evidence or information that will assist us to get a resolution to this investigation."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.