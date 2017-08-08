WATCH: Migaloo makes a splash in sighting off Cairns coast

Migaloo, the famous white whale, has been spotted off the Cairns coast for the first time this year.

Paul Faherty, the skipper of the boat Ocean Freedom, captured the moment the inquisitive whale swam towards the delighted passengers on the vessell over the weekend.

In the footage the whale can be seen coming within metres of the boat as tourists cheer excitedly.

Mr Faherty told 7 News he thinks the crew were as pleased about the close encounter with the famous marine mammal as the passengers.

"There was lots of screaming, lots of yelling on board," Mr Faherty told 7 News.

The boat was returning from Upolu Reef on Sunday afternoon when the sighting was made.

It was the first reported sighting of the albino whale in the Great Barrier Marine Park in 2017.

"The white glow coming towards you, it's indescribable. There's nothing like that," Mr Faherty told 7 News.