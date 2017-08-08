News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

WATCH: Migaloo makes a splash in sighting off Cairns coast

Yahoo7 News /

Migaloo, the famous white whale, has been spotted off the Cairns coast for the first time this year.

Manafort pleads not guilty, faces Sept. 17 trial
0:30

Manafort pleads not guilty, faces Sept. 17 trial
Manafort arrives at federal court for arraignment
0:20

Manafort arrives at federal court for arraignment
Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe
1:31

Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe
White House defends Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort meeting with Russian lawyer
2:15

White House defends Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort meeting with Russian lawyer
China bus crash on video
0:48

China bus crash on video
One-on-One with House Speaker Paul Ryan
8:12

One-on-One with House Speaker Paul Ryan
0910_1800_nsw_taxis
1:24

Cabbies protest Uber app in city streets

NZ mountain deaths
Mueller, New York attorney general cooperating on Manafort probe: Politico
1:05

Mueller, New York attorney general cooperating on Manafort probe: Politico

Bushfires: state of emergency
Former CBO director: Trump's not shy about roiling Republ...
2:28

Former CBO director: Trump's not shy about roiling Republ...
Sphero releases new Star Wars smart toys
2:45

Sphero releases new Star Wars smart toys
 

Paul Faherty, the skipper of the boat Ocean Freedom, captured the moment the inquisitive whale swam towards the delighted passengers on the vessell over the weekend.

In the footage the whale can be seen coming within metres of the boat as tourists cheer excitedly.

Tourists left excited after Migaloo was spotted off the Cairns coast. Source: Paul Faherty

Mr Faherty told 7 News he thinks the crew were as pleased about the close encounter with the famous marine mammal as the passengers.

"There was lots of screaming, lots of yelling on board," Mr Faherty told 7 News.

Tourist and crew members were left excited after spotting Migaloo. Source: Paul Faherty

It is believed to be the first reported sighting of the whale in the Great Barrier Marine Park this year. Source: Paul Faherty

The boat was returning from Upolu Reef on Sunday afternoon when the sighting was made.

It was the first reported sighting of the albino whale in the Great Barrier Marine Park in 2017.

"The white glow coming towards you, it's indescribable. There's nothing like that," Mr Faherty told 7 News.

Back To Top