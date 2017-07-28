Elderly woman leaves note after scratching car - but it's not what you think

There’s nothing worse than returning from the shops to find your car has been scratched up with no note being left behind – unless that note is instructions on how to park better.
An elderly Gold Coast driver looked the picture of innocence when she reached for a piece of paper after scratching another car.
A witness to the low-speed collision in the Pacific Fair car park lingered around the scene, playing on her tablet, to see whether the elderly woman would in fact leave a note.
However closer inspection would reveal the note was far from an apology.
“You parked over the yellow line — try and do better than that,” the note read.
No name, no phone number, just some ruthless parking advice.
The witness quickly snapped a photo of the note and another of the two cars side-by-side before handing it to local security.