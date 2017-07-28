Elderly woman leaves note after scratching car - but it's not what you think

There’s nothing worse than returning from the shops to find your car has been scratched up with no note being left behind – unless that note is instructions on how to park better.

Elderly driver leaves unexpected note after hitting parked car

An elderly Gold Coast driver looked the picture of innocence when she reached for a piece of paper after scratching another car.

A witness to the low-speed collision in the Pacific Fair car park lingered around the scene, playing on her tablet, to see whether the elderly woman would in fact leave a note.

However closer inspection would reveal the note was far from an apology.

“You parked over the yellow line — try and do better than that,” the note read.

No name, no phone number, just some ruthless parking advice.

The witness quickly snapped a photo of the note and another of the two cars side-by-side before handing it to local security.