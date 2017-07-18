News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

'Absolute miracle he's here': Gold Coast father fighting for life after seven-storey fall

7News /

A Gold Coast father is in the fight of his life after falling seven storeys onto concrete at a construction site.

Gold Coast man fighting for life after seven-storey fall

Gold Coast man fighting for life after seven-storey fall

Dave Conway remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement a week after the fall.

Described as a loving husband and father, the construction worker fell seven storeys at a Varsity Lakes site last Monday â€“ the same day his beloved daughter Keisha turned seven.

Fighting for life: Dave Conway pictured here with his daughter Keisha. Source: 7 News

The 37-year-old carpenter from Dublin, Ireland, suffered multiple fractures and has significant internal injuries.

Paramedics did not expect him to survive but his brother Stephen Conway says he is a fighter.

"He's had operations on his legs, his ruptured heart, his lungs," he said.

Stephen Conway describes his brother as "a fighter". Source: 7 News

Conway has just been brought out of an induced coma but is still heavily sedated. Source: 7 News

His family have flown from Ireland to the Gold Coast to be by his side.

"His wife is finding it the toughest," Stephen said.

"She's strong, she loves him to bits."

The Conway family have flown from Ireland to be by Dave’s side. Source: 7 News

Doctors are mapping out the long road ahead with multiple surgeries still required.

He could spend up to a year in hospital and it is feared he may never walk again, but family says the focus is on making it through one day at a time.

The Varsity Lakes building Conway fell from. Source: 7 News

"It is an absolute miracle he's here, 1 million per cent he shouldn't be alive," his brother said.

A fundraising page has been set up to support Dave's family at YouCaring.

Back To Top