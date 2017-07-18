'Absolute miracle he's here': Gold Coast father fighting for life after seven-storey fall

A Gold Coast father is in the fight of his life after falling seven storeys onto concrete at a construction site.

Gold Coast man fighting for life after seven-storey fall

Dave Conway remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement a week after the fall.

Described as a loving husband and father, the construction worker fell seven storeys at a Varsity Lakes site last Monday â€“ the same day his beloved daughter Keisha turned seven.

The 37-year-old carpenter from Dublin, Ireland, suffered multiple fractures and has significant internal injuries.

Paramedics did not expect him to survive but his brother Stephen Conway says he is a fighter.

"He's had operations on his legs, his ruptured heart, his lungs," he said.

His family have flown from Ireland to the Gold Coast to be by his side.

"His wife is finding it the toughest," Stephen said.

"She's strong, she loves him to bits."

Doctors are mapping out the long road ahead with multiple surgeries still required.

He could spend up to a year in hospital and it is feared he may never walk again, but family says the focus is on making it through one day at a time.

"It is an absolute miracle he's here, 1 million per cent he shouldn't be alive," his brother said.

A fundraising page has been set up to support Dave's family at YouCaring.