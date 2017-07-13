WATCH: Shocking fight between rival fans at State of Origin decider

Video shows the moment Queensland and NSW fans came to blows during the State of Origin decider, after one man flicked another man's hat.

Fans come to blows after State of Origin decider

What was first thought to be “a bit of Origin banter” quickly escalated into something more resemblant of the brutal game three decider.

A nightclub owner who goes by the name Trippa MC was watching the Maroons lift the shield when tensions began to boil over between rival fans.

“I just had a feeling something was about to pop off when it went from banter to passive aggressiveness,” he told 7 News Online.

After the talkative Blues fan decided to flick off another man’s hat, a stocky Brisbane fan was seeing red, grabbing the back of his neck and dragging him over two rows of seats.

“Things just escalated and it looked like it was about to get really bad,” the 28-year-old witness added.

“I think the older bloke held back when he realised he [NSW fan] was a bit younger.

“Don’t get me wrong, that bloody got him from his seat, but it could have been much worse.”

As the older woman frantically pulled and screamed at the Brisbane fans, additional onlookers stepped in to separate the men.

He told 7 News Online that no one was seriously injured in the fight and a Queensland fan had reached out to him after posting the video, telling him he felt “embarrassed” by the situation.

The video has been viewed almost one million times since it was posted on Wednesday night.