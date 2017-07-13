News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

WATCH: Shocking fight between rival fans at State of Origin decider

Yahoo7 News /

Video shows the moment Queensland and NSW fans came to blows during the State of Origin decider, after one man flicked another man's hat.

Fans come to blows after State of Origin decider

Fans come to blows after State of Origin decider

What was first thought to be “a bit of Origin banter” quickly escalated into something more resemblant of the brutal game three decider.

A nightclub owner who goes by the name Trippa MC was watching the Maroons lift the shield when tensions began to boil over between rival fans.

“I just had a feeling something was about to pop off when it went from banter to passive aggressiveness,” he told 7 News Online.

'Origin banter' escalated into something a lot more vicious when a NSW fan flicked a Queensland fan's hat off. Source: Supplied

The Queensland fan was seeing red and made a desperate lunge for the NSW fan. Source: Supplied

After the talkative Blues fan decided to flick off another man’s hat, a stocky Brisbane fan was seeing red, grabbing the back of his neck and dragging him over two rows of seats.

“Things just escalated and it looked like it was about to get really bad,” the 28-year-old witness added.


“I think the older bloke held back when he realised he [NSW fan] was a bit younger.

“Don’t get me wrong, that bloody got him from his seat, but it could have been much worse.”

The night went from bad to worse for the young blues fan who was dragged over multiple rows by his rival fan. Source: Supplied

As the older woman frantically pulled and screamed at the Brisbane fans, additional onlookers stepped in to separate the men.

He told 7 News Online that no one was seriously injured in the fight and a Queensland fan had reached out to him after posting the video, telling him he felt “embarrassed” by the situation.

The video has been viewed almost one million times since it was posted on Wednesday night.


Back To Top