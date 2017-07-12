'I wasn't prepared': Ben Hunt's fiancé opens up about pregnancy mental health battle

NRL player Ben Hunt's fiancé Bridget Hagan has opened up about the mental health battle she struggled with while pregnant with the couple's first child.

Ben Hunt made his Origin debut on Wednesday night, inspired by the birth of Brady.

Brady has also brought out the best in his mother - a constant reminder of her strength, because when she fell pregant, she says there were doubts.

"It was a bit of a surprise for me and I sort of wasn't really prepared for it," she admits.

She says she is not sure whether it was depression, but she did fear a loss of identity and the possibility that having a child meant the end of her career aspirations.

"I wasn't clinically diagnosed or anything, but it was a challenge for me," she told Seven News.

"But as soon as Brady was born, it was like a switch was flicked - it was the most amazing experience."

Ben and Bridget are set to marry in November.

"With Ben and me, we supported each other, and we came out the other end," she says.

"Our relationship has taken a turn for the best with this amazing son."

Brady has also helped Ben move on from setbacks like the Broncos grand final loss and his demotion to Ipswich.

His return to form means he is now viewed as the heir to Cooper Cronk and a strong performance tonight could help him secure the Number 7 jersey to start a new Maroon dynasty.