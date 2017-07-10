News

Can you spot the snakes in this Sunshine Coast house?

Yahoo7 News /

A number of snakes that slithered their way into a Sunshine Coast home have also managed to perfectly hide themselves in a picture of the living room.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 have posted a photo of the home, issuing a challenge to Facebook users to find the serpents.

“Spot the snake!” the post reads.

“Bonus points for species and how many snakes there are.”

Can you spot the snakes? Source: Facebook

Snake catcher Max Jackson told Sunshine Coast Daily he shared the image on social media after being called to home in Ilkey to relocate a number of snakes.

"They were doing some renos on the house and pulled out one of the weatherboards and found two snakes there," he said.

Mr Jackson said the workers discovered the pair of snakes, which were later identified as Brown Tree Snakes.

For those that couldn’t find the snakes, they can be seen in the top right hand corner.

Mr Jackson has since relocated the two snakes to nearby bushland.

Two Brown Tree Snakes can be seen slithering above a wooden plank. Source: Facebook

A close up of the two snakes. Source: Facebook

