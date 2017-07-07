Customers rally around 'Squealing Pig' butcher after vegan outcry

A Brisbane butcher who angered vegans and animal activists by calling his business The Squealing Pig has been overwhelmed by support from customers.

Gary Thompson opened The Squealing Pig at Burpengary Plaza last week and was shocked when a plethora of negative and derogatory comments appeared on its Facebook page.

Thompson said he was accused of being cruel to animals and that he should be "disgusted" with himself.

"What a disgusting name to call this shop", one commentator on Facebook said.

"When I think of this shop all I can hear and see in my mind is pigs squealing before they are brutally killed for food."

"There is nothing on this earth worse than a gentle innocent creature squealing in pain and terror being slaughtered," another person wrote.

"Just think about it. And the message it gives."

Mr Thompson responded in a post saying people were entitled to their opinions and he was entitled to call his business what he wanted.

The butcher has since been inundated with support from his customers.

He said he had no plans to re-name The Squealing Pig.

"It's been good publicity so I suppose I should thank them in some ways," he said.

"It's just a name, not an attack on what their beliefs are. It's just ridiculous."