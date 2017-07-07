News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cruel attack on cat leaves it with shattered jaw
Cat owner heartbroken after beloved pet targeted in horrific attack

Customers rally around 'Squealing Pig' butcher after vegan outcry

Yahoo7 /

A Brisbane butcher who angered vegans and animal activists by calling his business The Squealing Pig has been overwhelmed by support from customers.

0327_1800_wa_childcare
1:27

Child care workers walk off the job
Search for missing Corrie McKeague 'was handed to cold case team too soon'
0:56

Search for missing Corrie McKeague 'was handed to cold case team too soon'
0327_1800_nsw_nurse
1:36

Nurse accused of stealing credit cards from cancer patient
The Latest: SKorea says Trump will meet NKorea's Kim by May
1:20

The Latest: SKorea says Trump will meet NKorea's Kim by May
0307_1600_nat_korea
1:40

Trump welcomes possible progress in North Korea disarmament
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1800_nsw_pm
1:43

NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0302_1130_nat_NZPM
1:48

PM Malcolm Turnbull in talks with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
 

Gary Thompson opened The Squealing Pig at Burpengary Plaza last week and was shocked when a plethora of negative and derogatory comments appeared on its Facebook page.

Butcher Gary Thompson was shocked by the negative feedback by vegans when he opened his shop. Source: Facebook

Thompson said he was accused of being cruel to animals and that he should be "disgusted" with himself.

"What a disgusting name to call this shop", one commentator on Facebook said.

"When I think of this shop all I can hear and see in my mind is pigs squealing before they are brutally killed for food."

Mr Thompson said he would not change the name of his business, and recently posted this image on his Facebook page. Source: Facebook

"There is nothing on this earth worse than a gentle innocent creature squealing in pain and terror being slaughtered," another person wrote.

"Just think about it. And the message it gives."

Mr Thompson responded in a post saying people were entitled to their opinions and he was entitled to call his business what he wanted.

The butcher has since been inundated with support from his customers.

Messages of support for The Squealing Pig. Source: Facebook

He said he had no plans to re-name The Squealing Pig.

"It's been good publicity so I suppose I should thank them in some ways," he said.

"It's been good publicity," Mr Thompson said of the controversy as supporters post messages on Facebook. Source: Facebook

"It's just a name, not an attack on what their beliefs are. It's just ridiculous."

Back To Top