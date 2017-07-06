Pauline Hanson could be subject to CASA investigation for drone use

News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

In the video posted on social media, the giddy One Nation senator appears on the balcony of a hotel, saying it was the first time she had used a drone.

"I'm flying the drone here, first time ever," Ms Hanson says in the video.

She also states that as long as the drone was kept below 400 feet (120 metres), she would be on the right side the law.

A happy Pauline Hanson flies a drone from a hotel balcony in Townsville. Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook

The drone appeared to fly over an area in the city. Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook

While that is true, Ms Hanson could be in breach of other aspects of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority's guidelines for recreational drone flying.

CASA rules state drone fliers "must not fly closer than 30 metres to vehicles, boats, buildings or people" or fly the unmanned vehicles "over populous areas".

CASA spokesman Peter Gibson told 7 News Online it was "too early to know" if the senator had breached the guidelines "but we are aware of it".

Ms Hanson said she should be alright because she was flying below 400 feet. Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook


"She is flying a drone of the balcony of a hotel in the middle of Townsville," Mr Gibson said, which could be in breach of the rules.

The aviation authority spokesman said it was "hard to know" at this stage whether an investigation was warranted "without a precise location" of the property.

A CASA spokesperson said the aviation authority was aware of the video. Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook

He added the video "is a timely reminder to anyone flying a drone to check all the rules".

"There are a number of rules regarding people, populous areas and aircraft," Mr Gibson said.

"People need to follow them all."

CASA's Peter Gibson said it was hard to tell from the video whether the senator had breached the rules. Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook

CASA said it was a reminder to follow all the rules. Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook

In the video Ms Hanson seems to suggest she might escape penalty because, "actually it's not my drone, it's not my plane. And it's James' plane."

Is this the other plane the senator was referring to? Source: Source: Pauline Hanson Please Explain/Facebook

Senator Hanson and James Ashby. Source: AAP

"The plane, the plane. And now it's the drone, the drone," Ms Hanson says.

That could be reference to Ms Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby, a registered pilot. 7 News Online has attempted to contact Mr Ashby for comment.

