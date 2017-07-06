Pauline Hanson could be subject to CASA investigation for drone use

Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson could be subject to CASA investigation after she was filmed flying a drone from the balcony of a Townsville high-rise.

In the video posted on social media, the giddy One Nation senator appears on the balcony of a hotel, saying it was the first time she had used a drone.

"I'm flying the drone here, first time ever," Ms Hanson says in the video.

She also states that as long as the drone was kept below 400 feet (120 metres), she would be on the right side the law.

While that is true, Ms Hanson could be in breach of other aspects of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority's guidelines for recreational drone flying.

CASA rules state drone fliers "must not fly closer than 30 metres to vehicles, boats, buildings or people" or fly the unmanned vehicles "over populous areas".

CASA spokesman Peter Gibson told 7 News Online it was "too early to know" if the senator had breached the guidelines "but we are aware of it".

"She is flying a drone of the balcony of a hotel in the middle of Townsville," Mr Gibson said, which could be in breach of the rules.

The aviation authority spokesman said it was "hard to know" at this stage whether an investigation was warranted "without a precise location" of the property.

He added the video "is a timely reminder to anyone flying a drone to check all the rules".

"There are a number of rules regarding people, populous areas and aircraft," Mr Gibson said.

"People need to follow them all."

In the video Ms Hanson seems to suggest she might escape penalty because, "actually it's not my drone, it's not my plane. And it's James' plane."

"The plane, the plane. And now it's the drone, the drone," Ms Hanson says.

That could be reference to Ms Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby, a registered pilot. 7 News Online has attempted to contact Mr Ashby for comment.

