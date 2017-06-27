News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Protestors charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen
Animal activists charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen'

In good spirits: Queensland Police officer 'performed an exorcism'

Yahoo7 News /

A Queensland Police officer has reportedly had to perform an exorcism during a house.

Hundreds of Highland cows walk along a beach
0:32

Hundreds of Highland cows walk along a beach
Woman's face reacted to being 'poisoned' by sun
1:45

Woman's face reacted to being 'poisoned' by sun
Protesters try to storm Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in anger at 'stolen' land
0:55

Protesters try to storm Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in anger at 'stolen' land
0405_1800_PER-Marshes
1:25

Marsh brothers return to Perth after horror Test
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
0405_0500_nat_protests
0:24

Three arrested in Commonwealth Games protest
0405_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:31

News Break - April 5
national park could be a risk to LIFE
1:01

national park could be a risk to LIFE
Dow dives 2 pct as trade spat intensifies
1:17

Dow dives 2 pct as trade spat intensifies
Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
1:31

Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
 

Senior constable Russell Parker told 4CA about the call out at White Rock, near Cairns.

“I wasn't called to an exorcism but I was called because the issue was there were bad spirits in this house apparently and the lady had certainly believed in her own mind that they were there and she could see them,” he said.

The officer said he had to improvise. Source: Getty Images/ Queensland Police

Not sure what to do with the woman’s request Constable Parker decided to improvise.

“I thought well gee whiz I don't know just how to I get rid of these so I performed a bit of an exorcism and it worked,” he said.

“I identified that I too could see them because I was particularly gifted with these sorts of things, and the poor thing she honestly believed they were there, so I identified them based on her description.”

Fire burns in Olympos National Park, Greece to purge evil spirits. Source: Getty Images

He said he told the woman to wait while he went to speak with the spirits politely to leave and not come back.

“She thanked me profusely for that one because she was able to live there peacefully because the exorcist had been in there and gotten rid of these,” he said.

The constable added that being a police officer meant being flexible.

“If you’ve got to be an exorcist sometimes, that’s what it takes,” he said.

Back To Top