News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

Two men arrested over 1997 Gold Coast father's 'execution-style' slaying

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Queensland Police have made a breakthrough in a 20-year cold case with the arrest of three people over the murder of Gold Coast businessman Phillip Carlyle.

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
0:57

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
Man on run after sexually assaulting woman
0:13

Hunt for man after woman assaulted in Melbourne street
0325_1800_qld_power
1:15

Cyclone Nora passes through Queensland
0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0325_0700_nat_fiery
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
0323_1800_QLD_Waste
1:34

Waste tax may hit Queensland pockets
0323_1800_QLD-Nora
1:55

Cyclone Nora could be 'worst cyclone since 2001'
0323_1800_QLD-Rail
2:24

Queensland Rail boss paid almost twice that of state premier
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0305_0500_nat_qldweather
1:11

More rain expected for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0304_1800_qld_captive
1:38

Young woman held captive by her teenage boyfriend for seven hours
 

Two men aged in their 60s have been arrested over Mr Carlyle's execution-style murder, with a woman also taken into custody.

The investigation has baffled detectives for around 20 years but on Tuesday morning they made their move in pre-dawn raids.

Three arrests were made, with the two men and a woman driven into the Southport watch house in separate cars.

Phillip Carlyle was found shot dead in 1997. Source: Supplied

The church-going father of three was shot in the head four times at his Robina business on Sunday, April 13, 1997.

The 47-year-old's body was found in the plant room of the business, where he'd gone to tidy up some loose ends before a planned overseas trip.

Mr Carlyle's wife became concerned later that day when she could not reach her husband on the phone, and called Mr Carlyle's business partner for help.

Two men are expected to be charged with the murder. Source: 7 News

They and others went to the Robina business to search.

A security guard found Mr Carlyle's bloodied body inside the plant room.

On Tuesday, police said two men – aged 66 and 68 – had been arrested in relation to the killing. They are yet to be charged.

The father of three was found slain at his business in 1997.

The woman taken into custody is related to one of those two men, but it's understood she's not been directly linked to the slaying.

It is expected she will face an associate charge.

Police have long suspected Mr Carlyle might have known his killer.

He was found shot dead 'execution style' with four bullets to the head in a case that sat cold for nearly 20 years.

Before his murder it was thought he was having some business troubles with his wife long suspecting that was the motive behind his murder.

Earlier this year, the ABC reported police were closing in on a suspect, after making a breakthrough relating to the uncommon ammunition used to kill Mr Carlyle.

He was repeatedly shot with Norma brand bullets, imported from Sweden and rare in Australia at that time.

Police will hold a press conference on the case on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Today's top news headlines - June 27

Back To Top