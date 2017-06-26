News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Branch-wielding man run down in Queensland carpark row

Yahoo7 News /

A man has been thrown through the air after a violent incident in a Queensland car park.

Stranded Kayaker Rescued From California's Tomales Bay
5:59

Stranded Kayaker Rescued From California's Tomales Bay
0301_1800_MEL-PhillipBay
0:18

Jet ski rider airlifted from Port Phillip bay
0225_1800_syd_drone
1:23

Lifeguards to use shark spotting drones on NSW beaches
Drone Footage Shows Humpback Whales Off Newfoundland Coast
2:53

Drone Footage Shows Humpback Whales Off Newfoundland Coast
Some Bay Area cities cracking down on illegal fireworks
2:05

Some Bay Area cities cracking down on illegal fireworks
Australian former Guantanamo prisoner Hicks, demands expenses help
1:04

Australian former Guantanamo prisoner Hicks, demands expenses help
0702_1800_sa_council
1:31

Tempers flare at council
Man who died saving daughter gets lift from strangers
3:58

Man who died saving daughter gets lift from strangers
0414_1800_nsw_midoil
0:24

Midnight Oil return to old stomping ground for pub show
People fleeing the Las Vegas concert in terror
0:53

People fleeing the Las Vegas concert in terror
People Leave Concert Venue in Wake of Deadly Vegas Shooting
2:09

People Leave Concert Venue in Wake of Deadly Vegas Shooting
0823_1800_qld_kangaroo
0:31

Two-year-old attacked by kangaroo outside home in Queensland
 

Exclusive video obtained by 7 News shows the confrontation at Hervey Bay, in which a man appears to be smashing the side of a black sedan with what appears to be a branch.

The sedan reverses as he stands in its way.

Escape does not appear to be on the driver’s mind however.

Video of the incident appears to show the struck man fighting to return to his feet. Photo: Supplied

In front of a crowd of witnesses, the sedan accelerates quickly, hitting the branch-wielding man in the legs and knocking him several metres across the bitumen.

Amazingly, he appears to try to climb back to his feet, avoiding serious injury.

Back To Top