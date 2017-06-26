Branch-wielding man run down in Queensland carpark row

A man has been thrown through the air after a violent incident in a Queensland car park.

Exclusive video obtained by 7 News shows the confrontation at Hervey Bay, in which a man appears to be smashing the side of a black sedan with what appears to be a branch.

The sedan reverses as he stands in its way.

Escape does not appear to be on the driver’s mind however.

In front of a crowd of witnesses, the sedan accelerates quickly, hitting the branch-wielding man in the legs and knocking him several metres across the bitumen.

Amazingly, he appears to try to climb back to his feet, avoiding serious injury.