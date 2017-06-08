Trail of destruction: teen tenant evicted after trashing Qld house

A destructive teenage tenant in Queensland has finally been evicted after weeks of complaints and more than 30 calls to the police.

The Beenleigh tenant , only known as Trinity, smashed up a housing commission unit , forcing the department to act.

Walls had been kicked in, wiring ripped out, and vulgar messages written in faeces had been scrawled on the walls - remnants of one last rampage by the 17-year-old tenant.

Just under four weeks ago Trinity moved in, and since then residents say they have been tormented day and night.

Police have been called dozens of times and community members have tried to intervene.

"We tried to give her the right help, you know mental health and things, and we couldn't," community member Carmen Allen said.

"She wouldn't accept anything."

In a statement the Minister for Housing said: "Our priority is to ensure the safety of all people involved."

Residents say they are relieved the teenager has finally gone, although they don't know if it's for good.

"I wouldn't be surprised even if she can't get back into the place, that she would still be there terrorising the people," Ms Allen said.