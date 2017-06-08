News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

Trail of destruction: teen tenant evicted after trashing Qld house

7News /

A destructive teenage tenant in Queensland has finally been evicted after weeks of complaints and more than 30 calls to the police.

Chloe takes Paris Fashion Week down 70s street
1:24

Chloe takes Paris Fashion Week down 70s street
0222_1800_PER-Bailey
1:40

MP Mark Bailey's use of private email under scrutiny
1009_1800_wa_chlow
1:14

McCardel into her 19th English Channel swim

Ahrendts brings Burberry flair to Apple
0905_1800_qld_behaviour
1:35

Queensland Rail set to crackdown on bad behaviour
0907_1800_sa_chloe
1:06

Lasting legacy for Chloe
0505_1800_bris_missingbaby
1:00

Fears for an 8-month-old boy taken from Holland Park
A place in swimming history
1:32

A place in swimming history
0613_1630_nat_swimmer
0:33

McCardel abandons record swim
0718_1800_qld_cooking
1:21

Home cooks sell meals for extra cash
Paul bailey's horror crash at supercar rally in Malta
0:46

Paul bailey's horror crash at supercar rally in Malta
0711_1800_qld_mcdonalds
1:15

McDonald’s banning school students on the Gold Coast
 

The Beenleigh tenant , only known as Trinity, smashed up a housing commission unit , forcing the department to act.

The housing commission complex where Trinity lived. Photo: 7 News

Walls had been kicked in, wiring ripped out, and vulgar messages written in faeces had been scrawled on the walls - remnants of one last rampage by the 17-year-old tenant.

Just under four weeks ago Trinity moved in, and since then residents say they have been tormented day and night.

17-year-old Trinity has been evicted after trashing her unit. Photo: 7 News

Police have been called dozens of times and community members have tried to intervene.

"We tried to give her the right help, you know mental health and things, and we couldn't," community member Carmen Allen said.

"She wouldn't accept anything."

Carmen Allen said the community had tried to help Trinity. Photo: 7 News

In a statement the Minister for Housing said: "Our priority is to ensure the safety of all people involved."

Residents say they are relieved the teenager has finally gone, although they don't know if it's for good.

Some of the damage caused to the unit. Photo: 7 News

Walls had been kicked in and holes ripped in the walls. Photo: 7 News

"I wouldn't be surprised even if she can't get back into the place, that she would still be there terrorising the people," Ms Allen said.

Back To Top