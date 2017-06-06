Former Ipswich Mayor allegedly stopped with $50,000 in bag at airport days before bathrobe resignation

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, who is at the centre of a corruption probe, was allegedly stopped with $50,000 cash in a bag at Melbourne Domestic Airport days before his bathrobe resignation.

The news of the alleged find by police comes after Mr Pisasale, who has been the mayor of Ipswich since 2004, announced his resignationon Tuesday from St Andrews Hospital.

He was being treated for multiple sclerosis at the hospital, and made the announcement in a bathrobe.

"Now it's my time to look after my health," Cr Pisasale told reporters.

Queensland's corruption watchdog had raided Mr Pisasale's council office and home seizing documents less than 24 hours earlier.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission can confirm it executed a search warrant at Ipswich City Council yesterday," a spokesperson said.

"The search was related to an ongoing CCC investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

7 News can reveal Australian Federal Police discovered $50,000 in the 66-year-old’s carry on luggage at Melbourne Domestic airport on May 13.

Federal Police detained and questioned Mr Pisasale and it’s alleged he was carrying the money for someone else.

The AFP seized the cash and investigations are continuing.

Fellow veteran Ipswich councillor, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully will take over as acting mayor.

Mr Pisasale has been an extremely popular mayor during his 13-year reign, winning more than 83 per cent of the vote at the last election.