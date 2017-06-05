Brisbane parents charged with torture, murder of two-year-old daughter

News

The charges follow a police investigation into the death of toddler Maddilyn-Rose Stokes who went into cardiac arrest and died in hospital last month after suffering severe burns.

Following a "particularly difficult and emotionally challenging" investigation, detective inspector Tim Tresize confirmed Maddilyn-Rose's mother and father were each charged with one count of murder and one count of torture.

"The investigation has been particularly difficult and emotionally challenging due to the nature of the victim being a two-year-old girl suffering significant injuries," Det Insp Tresize told a press conference on Monday.

The inspector from the North Brisbane district said police will allege Maddilyn-Rose suffered "life-threatening burns to her back, buttocks, groin and legs".

Maddilyn-Rose Stokes went into cardiac arrest and later died. Source: 7 News

The 30-year-old father and 23-year-old mother will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the home at Ridge Street in Northgate on Thursday May 25, where they found the toddler unconscious and suffering serious injuries, including significant burns.

Maddilyn-Rose Stokes' mother following her arrest on Monday. Source: 7 News

Maddilyn-Rose's father after his arrest in Brisbane. Source: 7 News

When they arrived the girl had gone into cardiac arrest.

They tried CPR and the toddler was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital where she died later that night.

While treating the girl paramedics noticed other injuries on her body, prompting them to call police.

That led detectives from the Boondall Child Protection and Investigation to investigate the circumstances leading up to the toddler's death.


Police investigated the toddler's death after paramedics alerted them to the injuries. Source: AAP

The parents were assisting police with their enquiries, initially telling investigators their daughter suffered the burns from a hot bath.

Following Maddilyn-Rose's death, detective inspector Tresize said at first glance the injuries appeared to be consistent with the parents' story.

The toddler was taken to hospital after going into cardiac arrest where she died. Source: 7 News

"Their version is that it's a terrible accident and that a moment's inattention has led to this incident," he said last month.

"However due to the very, very serious nature of these burns and the fact that they were so serious that they've quite likely caused her death, we have a very open mind in relation to other possibilities."

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

