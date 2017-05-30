'It's a very sad day': Tributes flow for family of slain police officer

As Queensland’s police union prepares to take donations for the family of a slain police officer, all Queenslanders are being asked to show gratitude for the dangerous job their officer’s do.

Senior Constable Brett Forte died in a shootout on Monday evening, allegedly at the hands of Rick Maddison, who was himself killed by police after a 21 hour siege.

On Tuesday afternoon, floral tributes were being laid the thank Brett Forte for his sacrifice, as his police family, the public and his colleagues mourned his death.

Queensland Police commissioner Ian Stewart said on Tuesday the entire police family, as well as many Queenslanders, shared Senior Constable Forte’s family’s grief.

He was the father of three small children, the husband of a police officer, the son of a police officer and the brother-in-law of a police officer.

“We’ve all lost a great member of our organisation... It’s a very sad day in Toowoomba today,” Commissioner Stewart said.

He said the police and government had been in contact with Senior Constable Forte’s family and were assisting them in every way possible.

They said donations made through the police union fund would be passed on to assist the family.

Commissioner Stewart said it would also be appropriate for Queenslanders to show all police their appreciation.

“It’d be a good time for members of the Queensland public to go up to any police officer they know, or any police officer they see on the street, and thank them for what they do,” Commissioner Stewart said.

“Our officers go out there everyday not knowing what they’re going to face on that shift.”

Donations to the Heritage Bank fund for the family of Senior Constable Brett Forte can be made using the following details:

Account name: Brett Forte Family Fund

BSB: 638-010

Account Number: 143 689 27