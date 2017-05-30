News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

'It's a very sad day': Tributes flow for family of slain police officer

Ben Brennan
Yahoo7 News /

As Queensland’s police union prepares to take donations for the family of a slain police officer, all Queenslanders are being asked to show gratitude for the dangerous job their officer’s do.

Police give briefing in Lockyer Valley standoff
1:10

Police give briefing in Lockyer Valley standoff
Gov. Scott poised to jump into Florida's race for US Senate
0:46

Gov. Scott poised to jump into Florida's race for US Senate
Manafort arrives at federal court for arraignment
0:20

Manafort arrives at federal court for arraignment
FL governor vows to pass legislation to make schools safer
1:09

FL governor vows to pass legislation to make schools safer
Florida governor proposes tighter gun restrictions in wake of school shooting
0:57

Florida governor proposes tighter gun restrictions in wake of school shooting
Former Trump campaign aide expected to plead guilty in Russia probe - reports
1:12

Former Trump campaign aide expected to plead guilty in Russia probe - reports
EPA chief Scott Pruitt talks Irma and climate change on 'Powerhouse Politics'
14:31

EPA chief Scott Pruitt talks Irma and climate change on 'Powerhouse Politics'
President Obama at the Baseball Hall of Fame
15:53

President Obama at the Baseball Hall of Fame
A Vicious Debate and Republican Insurrection
1:51

A Vicious Debate and Republican Insurrection
Trump Inauguration Address Takeaways
5:31

Trump Inauguration Address Takeaways
Deadly storm moving toward Gulf Coast
1:46

Deadly storm moving toward Gulf Coast
Closing Bell Exchange: Here's how tax reform could affect...
7:11

Closing Bell Exchange: Here's how tax reform could affect...
 

Senior Constable Brett Forte died in a shootout on Monday evening, allegedly at the hands of Rick Maddison, who was himself killed by police after a 21 hour siege.

On Tuesday afternoon, floral tributes were being laid the thank Brett Forte for his sacrifice, as his police family, the public and his colleagues mourned his death.

Senior Constable Brett Forte is remembered as an affable officer who came from a family of police. Photo: Supplied

Queensland Police commissioner Ian Stewart said on Tuesday the entire police family, as well as many Queenslanders, shared Senior Constable Forte’s family’s grief.

He was the father of three small children, the husband of a police officer, the son of a police officer and the brother-in-law of a police officer.

“We’ve all lost a great member of our organisation... It’s a very sad day in Toowoomba today,” Commissioner Stewart said.

He said the police and government had been in contact with Senior Constable Forte’s family and were assisting them in every way possible.

They said donations made through the police union fund would be passed on to assist the family.

Rick Maddison was shot in the chest on Tuesday after a 21 hour siege sparked by the killing of Brett Forte. Source: Facebook

Commissioner Stewart said it would also be appropriate for Queenslanders to show all police their appreciation.

“It’d be a good time for members of the Queensland public to go up to any police officer they know, or any police officer they see on the street, and thank them for what they do,” Commissioner Stewart said.

Flowers are laid in memory of a slain police officer at the entrance to the Toowoomba police station. Photo: AAP

“Our officers go out there everyday not knowing what they’re going to face on that shift.”

Donations to the Heritage Bank fund for the family of Senior Constable Brett Forte can be made using the following details:

Account name: Brett Forte Family Fund
BSB: 638-010
Account Number: 143 689 27

Back To Top