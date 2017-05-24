News

Video showing turning driver crashing sparks debate - but who's really in the wrong?
Video of turning driver crashing sparks debate – but who's in the wrong?

One Nation advisor Sean Black charged with assault

Yahoo7 News /

A key One Nation advisor has been arrested and charged in Brisbane.

Sean Black has been charged with three counts of common assault and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has been released on bail.

Seven News Online has contacted One Nation for comment but has received no response.

Earlier, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 39-year-old man was assisting police with enquiries.

It is understood police took him into custody after he failed to appear for a scheduled interview on Wednesday morning, SMH reported.

