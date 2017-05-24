One Nation advisor Sean Black charged with assault

A key One Nation advisor has been arrested and charged in Brisbane.
Sean Black has been charged with three counts of common assault and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.
He has been released on bail.
Seven News Online has contacted One Nation for comment but has received no response.
Earlier, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 39-year-old man was assisting police with enquiries.
It is understood police took him into custody after he failed to appear for a scheduled interview on Wednesday morning, SMH reported.